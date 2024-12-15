Brokerages Set Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Price Target at $84.65

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $87.55 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $95.42. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,985,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,404,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,394,000 after buying an additional 56,644 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,899,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,882,000 after buying an additional 155,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,159,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,596,000 after buying an additional 44,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

