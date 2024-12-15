Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives $175.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $932,480.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,080. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,901 shares of company stock worth $1,582,542 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 326.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,520,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,196,000 after buying an additional 3,460,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,630 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 426.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,898,000 after acquiring an additional 584,400 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 142.2% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 835,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,393,000 after purchasing an additional 490,671 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $155.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $121.56 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

