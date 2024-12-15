Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $319.68 Consensus PT from Analysts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $319.68.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $270.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Amgen has a 1 year low of $257.80 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

