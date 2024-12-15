Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $319.68 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2024

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGNGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $319.68.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $270.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Amgen has a 1 year low of $257.80 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGNGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.