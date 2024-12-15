Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCC. B. Riley increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

ARCC opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 53.71%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 885,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 38,559 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,338,000 after acquiring an additional 63,999 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 44,548 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 52,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,787,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after purchasing an additional 312,255 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

