Atb Cap Markets Issues Negative Forecast for NOV Earnings

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NOV in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOV. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NOV from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

NYSE:NOV opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.57. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 22.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,027,106 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $687,143,000 after buying an additional 7,851,220 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NOV by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 37,153,173 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $593,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NOV by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,095 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,138,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $230,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 232.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,888,891 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NOV news, Director David D. Harrison sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $28,722.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,311.10. The trade was a 1.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

