Seaport Res Ptn Has Bearish Forecast for PEG FY2025 Earnings

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.17. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2026 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

PEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Shares of PEG opened at $86.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $95.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,252.17. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $86,126.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,290.99. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,921. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

