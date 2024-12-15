Short Interest in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Drops By 16.9%

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the November 15th total of 136,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $209.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.09. Willis Lease Finance has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $235.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Insider Activity at Willis Lease Finance

In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $4,066,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 81,164 shares in the company, valued at $16,501,452.84. This represents a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rae Ann Mckeating sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $97,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,280. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,164,310 over the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

See Also

