Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for DY FY2025 Earnings

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $8.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.09. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DY. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $179.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $107.53 and a one year high of $207.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth $41,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

