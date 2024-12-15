Q32 Bio FY2025 EPS Estimate Boosted by Leerink Partnrs

Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Q32 Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.38) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.32). Leerink Partnrs has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Q32 Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($12.20) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Q32 Bio’s FY2026 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.62) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Q32 Bio from $64.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Q32 Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Q32 Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Q32 Bio in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Q32 Bio from $80.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Q32 Bio Trading Down 12.9 %

Shares of QTTB stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.46. Q32 Bio has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $53.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q32 Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Q32 Bio in the third quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Q32 Bio by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Q32 Bio by 11,681.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Q32 Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Q32 Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

About Q32 Bio

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

