Short Interest in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Declines By 21.3%

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 51,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Weyco Group Price Performance

NASDAQ WEYS opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09. Weyco Group has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $41.05. The company has a market cap of $345.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Weyco Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This is a positive change from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.04%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.44%.

Insider Transactions at Weyco Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyco Group

In other Weyco Group news, CFO Judy Anderson sold 2,893 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $109,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,538. The trade was a 18.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Allison Woss sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $55,316.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,225.63. This represents a 16.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,685 shares of company stock valued at $214,730 over the last three months. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weyco Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

