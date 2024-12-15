ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Down 18.2% in November

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 327,500 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 400,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ZK International Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZKIN opened at $0.82 on Friday. ZK International Group has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

ZK International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.