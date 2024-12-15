ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Down 18.2% in November

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 327,500 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 400,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
ZK International Group Stock Performance
Shares of ZKIN opened at $0.82 on Friday. ZK International Group has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
ZK International Group Company Profile
