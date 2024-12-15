Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the November 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Wilhelmina International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.14 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 million, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.64.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 880,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,616. The trade was a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,356 shares of company stock worth $210,051. Corporate insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
