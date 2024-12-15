What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Avantor Q2 Earnings?

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Avantor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.69.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53. Avantor has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Avantor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,927,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avantor by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,368,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,666,000 after buying an additional 8,206,695 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Avantor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,692,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,150,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,791,000 after acquiring an additional 739,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 1,634.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,530,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038,451 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

