Wedbush Comments on MongoDB’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of MongoDB in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.81) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.26). Wedbush has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for MongoDB’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDB. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.08.

MongoDB Trading Down 7.4 %

MongoDB stock opened at $267.19 on Friday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of -97.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 16.5% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.17, for a total transaction of $698,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,469,175.02. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $39,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,425. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,849 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

