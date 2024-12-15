Roth Capital Has Positive Estimate for SPWH FY2025 Earnings

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.77). The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

SPWH has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at about $2,565,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 665.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 544,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 473,212 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,441,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174,858 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

