Q1 Earnings Forecast for ASO Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOFree Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report released on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $5.92 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ASO has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.07.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ASO opened at $54.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $44.73 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,172. The trade was a 11.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

