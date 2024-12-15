FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Macy’s Issued By Zacks Research

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus upgraded Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Macy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Macy’s Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of M opened at $16.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 2.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 282.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter worth $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

