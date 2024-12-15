Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on TSE:CEU FY2027 Earnings

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

CEU has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ATB Capital raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.31.

CEU stock opened at C$9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.91. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$3.39 and a 52 week high of C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.18.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$606.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$582.25 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

In other news, Director Michael Hallat sold 22,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.71, for a total value of C$174,357.02. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 4,382 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total value of C$32,952.64. Insiders have sold a total of 492,732 shares of company stock worth $3,781,982 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

