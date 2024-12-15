FY2025 Earnings Estimate for TSE:ET Issued By Raymond James

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Evertz Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Evertz Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Evertz Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$111.64 million for the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 25.28%.

ET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

ET opened at C$12.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$929.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of C$11.39 and a twelve month high of C$15.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.76.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

