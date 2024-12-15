Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordstrom in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp downgraded Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 2.56.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In other Nordstrom news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,479.20. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 101.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 153,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 28.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 355.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

