Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ZEO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the November 15th total of 31,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Zeo Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ ZEO opened at $2.54 on Friday. Zeo Energy has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

Institutional Trading of Zeo Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zeo Energy stock. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ZEO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Zeo Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Zeo Energy

Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes.

