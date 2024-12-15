Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis

Shares of NASDAQ ACB opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $236.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 98.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 74,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 37,269 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,344,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 34,988 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.