Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 98.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 74,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 37,269 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,344,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 34,988 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
