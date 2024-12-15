ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Downgraded by KeyCorp to “Underweight”

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 346.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.02. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 492,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $5,048,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,280,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,875,135.25. The trade was a 4.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $53,926.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,435.59. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

