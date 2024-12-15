Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.76) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 142.42% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.
