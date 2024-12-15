Carr’s Group’s (CARR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Carr’s Group (LON:CARR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Carr’s Group Trading Down 0.4 %

LON:CARR opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.55) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 130.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £115.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,250.00 and a beta of 0.81. Carr’s Group has a 1-year low of GBX 92 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.89).

Carr’s Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $2.35. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80,000.00%.

About Carr’s Group

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Speciality Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies feed blocks, minerals and boluses containing trace elements, and minerals for livestock under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, Tracesure, and AminoMax brands.

