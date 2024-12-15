HSBC’s (HSBA) “Top Pick” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their top pick rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($10.98) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 795 ($10.03).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 766.20 ($9.67) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 710.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 684.10. The company has a market cap of £139.37 billion, a PE ratio of 860.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 572.90 ($7.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 766.20 ($9.67).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 5,393.26%.

In other news, insider Georges Elhedery purchased 41,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 718 ($9.06) per share, for a total transaction of £299,549.60 ($378,075.98). Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

With assets of $3.0tn and operations in 62 countries and territories at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. We serve approximately 39 million personal, wealth and corporate customers through three global businesses. We have around 180,000 shareholders in 126 countries and territories.

