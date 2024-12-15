Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Downgraded by Shore Capital to “Hold”

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.15) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of LON:FRAS opened at GBX 616.50 ($7.78) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 755.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 822.41. Frasers Group has a one year low of GBX 613.50 ($7.74) and a one year high of GBX 949.50 ($11.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 685.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.86.

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 51 ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frasers Group had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frasers Group will post 87.0607029 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frasers Group news, insider David Daly purchased 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.14) per share, with a total value of £19,891.80 ($25,106.40). 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

