Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Downgraded by Shore Capital to “Hold”

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.15) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Friday, December 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FRAS
Frasers Group Trading Down 1.2 %
Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 51 ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frasers Group had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frasers Group will post 87.0607029 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Frasers Group
In other Frasers Group news, insider David Daly purchased 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.14) per share, with a total value of £19,891.80 ($25,106.40). 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Frasers Group Company Profile
Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Frasers Group
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- GRAIL: Biotech Stock Targeting $100B Cancer Market
Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.