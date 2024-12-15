NWF Group’s (NWF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

NWF Group Price Performance

NWF Group stock opened at GBX 155 ($1.96) on Thursday. NWF Group has a 1-year low of GBX 139.50 ($1.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 240 ($3.03). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 151.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 165.09. The company has a market capitalization of £76.65 million, a P/E ratio of 861.11 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22.

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

