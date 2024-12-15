NWF Group’s (NWF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
NWF Group Price Performance
NWF Group stock opened at GBX 155 ($1.96) on Thursday. NWF Group has a 1-year low of GBX 139.50 ($1.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 240 ($3.03). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 151.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 165.09. The company has a market capitalization of £76.65 million, a P/E ratio of 861.11 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22.
About NWF Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NWF Group
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- GRAIL: Biotech Stock Targeting $100B Cancer Market
Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.