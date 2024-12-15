Diageo (LON:DGE) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy” Rating

UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has GBX 2,920 ($36.85) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 2,300 ($29.03).
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($40.39) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.34) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,993.33 ($37.78).
View Our Latest Stock Report on DGE
Diageo Stock Up 2.3 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,350 ($29.66) per share, for a total transaction of £8,272 ($10,440.49). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,438. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- GRAIL: Biotech Stock Targeting $100B Cancer Market
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.