RWS’s (RWS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RWS (LON:RWS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.17) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RWS
RWS Stock Performance
RWS Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.40. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is -13,333.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £7,450 ($9,403.00). Corporate insiders own 46.21% of the company’s stock.
About RWS
RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides localization services, which includes translation and adaptation of content across a variety of media and materials.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RWS
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- GRAIL: Biotech Stock Targeting $100B Cancer Market
Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.