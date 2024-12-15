RWS’s (RWS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RWS (LON:RWS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.17) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday.

Get RWS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RWS

RWS Stock Performance

RWS Increases Dividend

LON:RWS opened at GBX 181.20 ($2.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of £668.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2,013.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. RWS has a 1 year low of GBX 129.80 ($1.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 261 ($3.29). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 151.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 168.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.40. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is -13,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £7,450 ($9,403.00). Corporate insiders own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

About RWS

(Get Free Report)

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides localization services, which includes translation and adaptation of content across a variety of media and materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.