NewRiver REIT’s (NRR) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Shares of NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 80.10 ($1.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.07, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of £301.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,010.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 78.54. NewRiver REIT has a one year low of GBX 67.50 ($0.85) and a one year high of GBX 87.97 ($1.11).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70,000.00%.
NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 6.4 million sq ft and comprises 25 community shopping centres and 12 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.
