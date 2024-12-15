Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of GSF stock opened at GBX 50.90 ($0.64) on Thursday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.40 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93.30 ($1.18). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.40. The stock has a market cap of £257.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5,090.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80,000.00%.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Company Profile

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

