Currys’ (CURY) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Currys Trading Up 1.7 %

LON CURY opened at GBX 94.20 ($1.19) on Thursday. Currys has a 12-month low of GBX 44 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 94.20 ($1.19). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 83.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 79.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,710.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Currys Company Profile

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

