Currys’ (CURY) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Currys Trading Up 1.7 %
LON CURY opened at GBX 94.20 ($1.19) on Thursday. Currys has a 12-month low of GBX 44 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 94.20 ($1.19). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 83.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 79.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,710.00 and a beta of 1.31.
Currys Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Currys
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- GRAIL: Biotech Stock Targeting $100B Cancer Market
Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.