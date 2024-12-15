Berenberg Bank Cuts SThree (LON:STEM) Price Target to GBX 390

SThree (LON:STEM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 520 ($6.56) to GBX 390 ($4.92) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SThree Stock Performance

LON STEM opened at GBX 270 ($3.41) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £358.83 million, a P/E ratio of 642.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91. SThree has a twelve month low of GBX 221.50 ($2.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 457.50 ($5.77). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 355.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 391.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Elaine O?Donnell acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.34) per share, for a total transaction of £18,920 ($23,879.84). Also, insider Timo Lehne acquired 85,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.73) per share, for a total transaction of £318,855 ($402,442.26). Insiders purchased 90,633 shares of company stock worth $33,813,420 over the last three months. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SThree

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.

