XOMA’s (XOMA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $123.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 353.04% from the stock’s previous close.
XOMA stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. XOMA has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69.
In related news, CEO Owen Hughes sold 21,881 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $655,335.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,621.05. This trade represents a 38.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.
