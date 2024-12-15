JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Price Target to GBX 210

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 210 ($2.65) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.27) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 246.25 ($3.11).

SSPG opened at GBX 186.30 ($2.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18,630.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 166.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 165.75. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 142.20 ($1.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 243.20 ($3.07).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. SSP Group’s payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 33,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £53,093.28 ($67,011.59). Also, insider Apurvi Sheth acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £7,515 ($9,485.04). Insiders have acquired 4,724 shares of company stock valued at $789,002 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

