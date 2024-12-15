QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target Raised to GBX 535

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 455 ($5.74) to GBX 535 ($6.75) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 411 ($5.19) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,712.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 443.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 451.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of GBX 292.20 ($3.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 491 ($6.20).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

