Berenberg Bank Cuts Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Price Target to GBX 220

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($2.90) to GBX 220 ($2.78) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adriatic Metals Stock Down 1.0 %

ADT1 stock opened at GBX 206 ($2.60) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 206.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 187.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £668.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,872.73 and a beta of 1.12. Adriatic Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 124.20 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 253.50 ($3.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.51, a quick ratio of 23.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity

In other Adriatic Metals news, insider Michael Ian Rawlinson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £10,850 ($13,694.31). Company insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

