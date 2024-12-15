Lucero Energy (CVE:LOU) Price Target Lowered to C$0.60 at BMO Capital Markets

Lucero Energy (CVE:LOU – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LOU. Cormark upgraded shares of Lucero Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Lucero Energy from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Lucero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LOU opened at C$0.47 on Friday. Lucero Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$299.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.43.

Lucero Energy (CVE:LOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lucero Energy had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.07%. The company had revenue of C$39.94 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lucero Energy will post 0.0602883 EPS for the current year.

Lucero Energy Company Profile

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as PetroShale Inc and changed its name to Lucero Energy Corp.

