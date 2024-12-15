Touchstone Exploration’s (TXP) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.76) price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Friday.
Touchstone Exploration Trading Up 13.5 %
Touchstone Exploration Company Profile
Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Touchstone Exploration
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- GRAIL: Biotech Stock Targeting $100B Cancer Market
Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.