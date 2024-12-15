Touchstone Exploration’s (TXP) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.76) price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Friday.

LON TXP opened at GBX 24.75 ($0.31) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.63. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of GBX 20.63 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 58 ($0.73). The stock has a market cap of £58.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.

