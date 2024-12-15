Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of Defiance Silver stock opened at C$0.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$59.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.95. Defiance Silver has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.54.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

