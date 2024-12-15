Begbies Traynor Group’s (BEG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 150 ($1.89) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 148 ($1.87) to GBX 150 ($1.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BEG

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Begbies Traynor Group stock opened at GBX 98 ($1.24) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 98.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 83.08 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 120 ($1.51). The company has a market cap of £155.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9,800.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, insider Graham McInnes sold 137,200 shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.16), for a total transaction of £126,224 ($159,313.39). 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Begbies Traynor Group

(Get Free Report)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.