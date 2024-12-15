StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
22nd Century Group Trading Down 33.2 %
NASDAQ:XXII opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09.
22nd Century Group shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, December 17th. The 1-135 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 16th.
Institutional Trading of 22nd Century Group
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,140,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 6.77% of 22nd Century Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.
22nd Century Group Company Profile
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
