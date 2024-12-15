StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Trading Down 33.2 %

NASDAQ:XXII opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

22nd Century Group shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, December 17th. The 1-135 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Trading of 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group ( NASDAQ:XXII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 144.09% and a negative return on equity of 380.39%. The company had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,140,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 6.77% of 22nd Century Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.