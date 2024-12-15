Head to Head Analysis: Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) vs. Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK)

Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK – Get Free Report) and Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Distilling and Westrock Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Distilling 0 0 0 0 0.00 Westrock Coffee 0 0 4 0 3.00

Westrock Coffee has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 61.41%. Given Westrock Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westrock Coffee is more favorable than Heritage Distilling.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Distilling $8.08 million 1.91 N/A N/A N/A Westrock Coffee $864.71 million 0.76 -$34.58 million ($0.86) -8.10

This table compares Heritage Distilling and Westrock Coffee”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Heritage Distilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Westrock Coffee.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Distilling and Westrock Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Distilling N/A N/A N/A Westrock Coffee -9.05% -20.72% -2.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Westrock Coffee beats Heritage Distilling on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Distilling

Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings. The SS&T segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company offers coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. Westrock Coffee Company, LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

