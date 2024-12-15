Head-To-Head Contrast: Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) versus Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) and Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Guardant Health and Grail, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardant Health 0 0 15 0 3.00 Grail 0 3 0 0 2.00

Guardant Health presently has a consensus target price of $40.60, indicating a potential upside of 16.80%. Grail has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 27.80%. Given Guardant Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Guardant Health is more favorable than Grail.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardant Health $692.26 million 6.20 -$479.45 million ($4.24) -8.20 Grail $117.67 million 6.33 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Guardant Health and Grail”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Grail has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guardant Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Guardant Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Guardant Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Guardant Health and Grail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardant Health -74.02% -1,200.44% -29.88% Grail N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Guardant Health beats Grail on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers. It offers Shield Test; Guardant Reveal Test for adjuvant treatment selection in early-stage cancer patients; Smart Liquid Biopsy Platform; and Guardant Galaxy, an AI-backed digital pathology platform that helps improve cancer biomarker detection. In addition, the company offers development services, including companion diagnostic development and regulatory approval, clinical study setup, monitoring and maintenance, testing development and support, technologies licensing, and kits fulfillment. The company has a collaboration agreement with Illumina, Inc. for the sharing of specimen samples to advance cancer research. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Grail

GRAIL, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company develops Galleri, a screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and DAC, a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients for whom there is a clinical suspicion of cancer. It is also developing minimal residual disease and other post-diagnostic tests. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Menlo Park, California. GRAIL, Inc. operates as a former subsidiary of Illumina, Inc.

