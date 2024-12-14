Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 40.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 5.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $550.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $511.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.78. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.55 and a twelve month high of $561.08.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.56. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.73% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.33.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

