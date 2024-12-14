Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $38,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.2 %

CHD stock opened at $105.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.42. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $113.50.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Joseph James Longo sold 7,780 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total value of $874,783.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,976. This trade represents a 95.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $5,062,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,361.75. The trade was a 81.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 583,035 shares of company stock valued at $61,221,708 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

