Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 3,920 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 46,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 25,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 58,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Featured Articles

