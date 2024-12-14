HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the third quarter valued at $871,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FXF stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 12-month low of $96.67 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.80.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

