HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 87 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $120.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $94.96 and a 12-month high of $124.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.52.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

